Oladipo wins, Mitchell, Davis come up short at NBA Awards

(WAVE) - Former Indiana University star Victor Oladipo won the NBA Most Improved Player Award tonight at the NBA Awards in Santa Monica, California.

Oladipo averaged 23.1 points a game this season for the Indiana Pacers.

Former UofL star Donovan Mitchell was one of three finalists for NBA Rookie of the Year. Philadelphia's Ben Simmons won the award. Mitchell averaged 20.5 points a game in the regular season, and 24.4 per game in the postseason. Votes were cast before the postseason. Boston's Jayson Tatum was the other finalist.

Former UK star Anthony Davis was a finalist for the Defensive Player of the Year and for Most Valuable Player. Utah's Rudy Gobert won Defensive Player of the Year.

