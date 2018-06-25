Dwane Casey named NBA Coach of the Year

(WAVE) - Former UK player and assistant coach Dwane Casey was named NBA Coach of the Year on Monday night.

Casey, who was fired by the Toronto Raptors after leading them to franchise record 59 wins in the regular season. The Raptors were swept in the Eastern Conference semifinals by Cleveland.

He is now the head coach of the Detroit Pistons.

Casey was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, but his family soon moved to Morganfield, Kentucky. He is a graduate of Union County High School. He played at UK from 1975-79 and was a UK assistant during the 1979-80 season. From 1980-85 he was an assistant at Western Kentucky University, and then returned to Kentucky from 1985-89.

"All the coaches that I've worked with, Joe B. Hall at Kentucky, Eddie Sutton at Kentucky, Clem Haskins at Western Kentucky," Casey said in his acceptance speech, thanking the men who he worked for.

Casey is 373-307 in nine seasons as an NBA head coach at Minnesota and Toronto.

