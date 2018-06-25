Attorney: Video from JCPS school bus exposed student being raped multiple times

Jefferson County Public Schools will pay $500,000 to the family of a special needs student who was raped multiple times on a school bus.More >>
Jefferson County Public Schools will pay $500,000 to the family of a special needs student who was raped multiple times on a school bus.More >>
Louisville's hepatitis A outbreak has lasted more than seven months. Three people have died, while 478 have been infected. And the outbreak has not showed signs of slowing down.More >>
Louisville's hepatitis A outbreak has lasted more than seven months. Three people have died, while 478 have been infected. And the outbreak has not showed signs of slowing down.More >>
A reward is being offered after a dog was shot with an arrow and killed in Fairdale.More >>
A reward is being offered after a dog was shot with an arrow and killed in Fairdale.More >>
The humane society currently has four to six weeks of funds left. When that money is gone, the organization will have to discontinue operations at its spay and neuter clinic, cease intake of animals and work to place animals currently in its care -- including 100 cats.More >>
The humane society currently has four to six weeks of funds left. When that money is gone, the organization will have to discontinue operations at its spay and neuter clinic, cease intake of animals and work to place animals currently in its care -- including 100 cats.More >>
WAVE 3 News is excited to welcome the newest member to the Sunrise team.More >>
WAVE 3 News is excited to welcome the newest member to the Sunrise team.More >>