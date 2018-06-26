Child finds, fires gun that customer lost in IN Ikea

Ikea said it is cooperating with authorities and reiterated its policy against bringing weapons into its stores. (Source: WISH/CNN)

FISHERS, IN (WISH/CNN) – Police in Indiana are investigating after a firearm fell out of an Ikea customer’s pants, and a child found it and fired a shot.

A gunshot rang out at the Fishers, IN, Ikea Monday afternoon, when a child found the weapon after sitting on a couch and pulled its trigger.

The shot didn’t injure anyone, according to police.

Police say the gun had fallen out of a customer’s pants after he sat down on the couch.

The weapon became lodged in the piece of furniture, but the customer didn’t realize the gun was gone. He got up and continued to walk around the store.

Sgt. Tom Weger says witness statements were taken on scene and will be forwarded to the county prosecutor.

The situation shows that gun owners and parents need to be more responsible, he says.

"You need to make sure that if you're going to carry a firearm that you keep it under your control at all times. We also want… to express upon kids how important it is to have a certain plan in place in case they should ever find a gun. You know, we don't want them to touch it,” Weger said.

Ikea issued a statement saying it is cooperating with authorities. The furniture retailer also reiterated its policy against anybody bringing weapons into its stores.

