Party City to temporarily sell toys

(WAVE) - Party City will start selling toys, at least temporarily. The party supply chain is going to open about 50 pop-up stores in just a few months. It's taking advantage of Toys R Us closing its remaining stores.

Party City's temporary toy locations will start to open up in September and sit alongside its Halloween City pop-ups in several markets. The company also will be selling more toys online.

Toy City locations will run through the holiday season.

