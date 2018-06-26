Lazy tennis players, rejoice! There's a robot to pick up the balls for you

(WAVE) - If you love to play tennis but hate to pick up the tennis balls, there's a new robot that can help you out. Think of it like a Roomba for the tennis court.

The Tennibot uses uses cameras and sensors to find out where the balls are, and then it rolls over and scoops them up. It also comes with a smart phone app so you can set up a perimeter.

