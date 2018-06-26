Scalawag squirrel steals police officer's donut

(WAVE) - Police in Anchorage, Alaska, are on the lookout for a tiny criminal.

A squirrel was caught on camera stealing an officer's donut, then running like crazy. A tweet from the department reads, "Seriously. He stole a perfectly good donut. FROM A COP. That's a straight-up felony. Also... it's rude."

So far, the corrupt critter is still on the loose.

Check out the video below or click here:

