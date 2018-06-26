Police: Choir director admitted having sex with juvenile 8 times at Oldham County High School

Haley Reed is accused of having sex with a student on school grounds in Oldham County. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

BUCKNER, KY (WAVE) - An Oldham County High School teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student is out on bond.

Haley Reed, 35, appeared in court Monday.

The LaGrange woman, who is married, was the school's choir director.

Police said she admitted to having sex with a juvenile approximately eight times on school property after hours. The alleged affair took place between April and June.

Rape and sodomy are among her charges.

She'll be back in court on July 18.

