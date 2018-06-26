GRAPHIC: Woman cites Trump in racist rant against Latino family

In the video, which has gone viral on social media, the woman accuses Mexicans of being “rapists, animals and drug dealers,” citing the president. (Source: Kenidra Woods/Twitter)

RUNNING SPRINGS, CA (RNN) – A white woman in California verbally attacked a Latino man and his mother, telling them she hated them because she believed them to be Mexican and accusing them of being “rapists” and “illegal.”

Esteban Guzman, 27, works in construction and landscaping on weekends to supplement his full-time job as a systems administrator, CNN reports.

The Latino man says he and his mother were doing yard work when an unidentified white woman approached them yelling “go back to Mexico.”

"I say, 'Hey, what's your problem?'" Guzman told CNN. "And she says, 'You're all illegal. Go back to Mexico.' And I say, 'I’m a United States citizen. What are you talking about?'"

Guzman, who was born and raised in Southern California, posted video of the confrontation to Facebook Saturday, according to The Guardian.

It was since deleted by the site for violating Facebook’s community standards, The Independent reports, but it was posted on Twitter Monday by an activist who says she’s a friend of Guzman.

In the video, the woman can be seen holding her middle finger up at Guzman. She also accuses Mexicans of being “rapists, animals and drug dealers.”

"Even the president of the United States says you're a rapist,” she said.

WARNING: The content of this video may be offensive and/or disturbing to some viewers.

A friend, Esteban Guzman sent me this video of a racist white woman harassing him while out working with his mom.



"Why do you hate us?"

"Because you're Mexicans."

"We are honest people right here!"

"Haha..yeah.. rapists & animals."



Trump supporters always reveal themselves 1/2 pic.twitter.com/QugqilTSPZ — therealkenidrawoods (@KenidraRWoods_) June 25, 2018

When President Donald Trump first announced his candidacy in June 2015, he blamed immigrants from Mexico for a variety of crimes.

"When Mexico sends its people, they're not sending their best," Trump said in 2015. "They're sending people that have lots of problems, and they're bringing those problems with us. They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists. And some, I assume, are good people."

In spite of pushback on the comments, the president has repeated the claims as recently as April 2018, while responding to the progress of a caravan of Central American migrants, some of whom were trying to reach the U.S. border and claim asylum.

Guzman told The Guardian that he has experienced more frequent racial abuse since Trump began to use racial rhetoric in political statements.

“I think his speech gave everybody permission to call us those names and to think bad of us,” Guzman said. “I know a lot of people that have had it said to them.”

His message to people who voted for Trump: "We are honest, hardworking, and respectful people. PLEASE WE NEED TO WORK TOGETHER TO STOP RACISM!" No one should be made to feel less than. I am outraged for him. This is not okay 2/2 pic.twitter.com/pns4rkBc2K — therealkenidrawoods (@KenidraRWoods_) June 25, 2018

Guzman said he is proud of his exchange with the unidentified woman.

"When I stood up for my mother, I stood up for everybody that is scared to speak up," he told CNN. "I stood up for the little people, for the people that don't have a voice in this country.”

Guzman asked everyone to work together to stop racism in his original Facebook post, according to The Independent.

“You don’t know what it feels like to be hated so much,” he wrote. “We are honest, hardworking and respectful people.”

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.