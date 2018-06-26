Convicted killer, rapist accused of molesting young relative

The victim, who is younger than 10 years old, told Jeffersonville police that her relative, 34-year-old Londale Madison (above), performed sex acts on her in 2015.

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A violent, convicted murderer and rapist from Illinois is now charged with molesting a child in Clark County.

The victim, who is younger than 10 years old, told Jeffersonville police that her relative, 34-year-old Londale Madison, performed sex acts on her in 2015.

Madison was already in prison after being convicted of raping a woman and stabbing her 17 times inside her Chicago home.

He was transferred to Clark County on Monday.

He'll be back in court in August.

