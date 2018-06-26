President Trump to honor late Kentucky vet with medal of honor

(WAVE) - A World War II soldier from Kentucky will posthumously receive the medal of honor.

President Donald Trump will honor Army 1st Lt. Garlin Murl Conner during a ceremony at the White House on Tuesday.

The Kentucky native left a position of relative safety to get in a better position "to direct artillery fire onto the assaulting enemy infantry and armor."

Conner remained in an exposed position for three hours, despite the enemy coming within five yards of his location, and friendly artillery shells exploding around him.

Conner died in 1998 at age 79.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.