Mexico rising: How far can El Tri go in World Cup? - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Mexico rising: How far can El Tri go in World Cup?

(AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo). Mexico's Carlos Vela celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo). Mexico's Carlos Vela celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018.

By The Associated Press

The World Cup has been cruel to Mexico over the years, with the country only making the quarterfinals in the two tournaments it hosted. But Mexico is making an early run in Russia, and "PodcastOne Sports Now" co-host Jim Litke digs deeper to find out why this year could be different.

Litke talks to Hercules Gomez, the former player and current ESPN analyst about Mexico's chances. Also weighing in is Carlos Rodriguez of The Associated Press, who is covering the team in Russia.

Also on the podcast is the AP's Chris Lehourites in his recurring role wrapping up the action in Russia, and co-host Tim Dahlberg returns to talk some soccer and his view that baseball is losing its audience with the current version of Home Run Derby in the big leagues.

There is also some talk about Korean barbeque in New York City, and Litke's Fourth of July celebration overlooking the fireworks in downtown Chicago, where the food selections will be sure to please.

___

For more AP podcasts: https://apnews.com/tag/Podcasts

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Migrant kids could end up in already strained foster system

    Migrant kids could end up in already strained foster system

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-06-26 04:46:54 GMT
    Tuesday, June 26 2018 9:49 AM EDT2018-06-26 13:49:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 22, 2018, file photo, a young immigrant holds his belongings in a Homeland Security bag while waiting to enter the bus station after being processed and released by U.S. Customs and Border ...(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 22, 2018, file photo, a young immigrant holds his belongings in a Homeland Security bag while waiting to enter the bus station after being processed and released by U.S. Customs and Border ...

    As many as 2,300 children have been taken from their migrant parents at the border since the Trump administration adopted its "zero-tolerance" policy on entering the country illegally, and long-term treatment of them is a concern.

    More >>

    As many as 2,300 children have been taken from their migrant parents at the border since the Trump administration adopted its "zero-tolerance" policy on entering the country illegally, and long-term treatment of them is a concern.

    More >>

  • Media fight access restrictions on child detention centers

    Media fight access restrictions on child detention centers

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 12:55 AM EDT2018-06-26 04:55:02 GMT
    Tuesday, June 26 2018 9:48 AM EDT2018-06-26 13:48:58 GMT
    (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services via AP). The undated photo released by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows inside of the HHS' unaccompanied alien children program facility at Tornillo, Texas.(U.S. Department of Health and Human Services via AP). The undated photo released by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows inside of the HHS' unaccompanied alien children program facility at Tornillo, Texas.
    Heard about but not seen: News organizations fighting government restrictions on showing children caught up in Trump administration's immigration policies.More >>
    Heard about but not seen: News organizations fighting government restrictions on showing children caught up in Trump administration's immigration policies.More >>

  • Democratic Senate intern suspended after Trump expletive

    Democratic Senate intern suspended after Trump expletive

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 9:34 AM EDT2018-06-26 13:34:56 GMT
    Tuesday, June 26 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-06-26 13:37:30 GMT
    An intern for Democratic New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan has been suspended for shouting an expletive at President Donald Trump as he arrived at the Capitol Rotunda.More >>
    An intern for Democratic New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan has been suspended for shouting an expletive at President Donald Trump as he arrived at the Capitol Rotunda.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly