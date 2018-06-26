Washington State football player had brain damage at suicide - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Washington State football player had brain damage at suicide

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - The family of the Washington State University football player who died of suicide in January said the 21-year-old quarterback had extensive brain damage that's been linked to concussions from playing the sport.

Tyler Hilinski was found dead in his apartment with a gunshot wound and a suicide note on Jan. 16.

Mark and Kym Hilinski told NBC's "Today" show on Tuesday that the Mayo Clinic did an autopsy of their son's brain.

The results indicated that he had the brain of a 65-year-old, with signs of extensive brain damage known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, which has been found in hundreds of former NFL players.

The mother says she doesn't think football killed her son but that she believes he probably got CTE from the sport.

___

For more AP college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Oklahoma conservatives' views on medical marijuana evolving

    Oklahoma conservatives' views on medical marijuana evolving

    Saturday, June 23 2018 11:46 AM EDT2018-06-23 15:46:14 GMT
    Tuesday, June 26 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-06-26 15:17:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Pastor Danny Daniels poses for a photo in front of his Better Life Community Church in Lindsay, Okla., Friday, June 15, 2018. Daniels is among a growing group of traditionally conservative Republican voters who have shifted thei...(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Pastor Danny Daniels poses for a photo in front of his Better Life Community Church in Lindsay, Okla., Friday, June 15, 2018. Daniels is among a growing group of traditionally conservative Republican voters who have shifted thei...
    Here's a twist: Evangelical Christians in Oklahoma could be the reason medical marijuana is approved on Tuesday.More >>
    Here's a twist: Evangelical Christians in Oklahoma could be the reason medical marijuana is approved on Tuesday.More >>

  • Pharmacist denies woman miscarriage drug on moral grounds

    Pharmacist denies woman miscarriage drug on moral grounds

    Monday, June 25 2018 8:24 AM EDT2018-06-25 12:24:38 GMT
    Tuesday, June 26 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-06-26 15:17:15 GMT
    A woman says a pharmacist denied her doctor's prescription for miscarriage medications to end her 10-week-old pregnancy based on moral grounds.More >>
    A woman says a pharmacist denied her doctor's prescription for miscarriage medications to end her 10-week-old pregnancy based on moral grounds.More >>

  • Medical milestone: US OKs marijuana-based drug for seizures

    Medical milestone: US OKs marijuana-based drug for seizures

    Monday, June 25 2018 1:04 PM EDT2018-06-25 17:04:19 GMT
    Tuesday, June 26 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-06-26 15:17:00 GMT
    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first prescription drug made from marijuana, a strawberry-flavored syrup to treat severe seizures that begin in childhood.More >>
    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first prescription drug made from marijuana, a strawberry-flavored syrup to treat severe seizures that begin in childhood.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly