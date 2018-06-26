VIDEO: Irate passenger escorted off Spirit Airlines after meltdown

Severe thunderstorms produced rain and wind that caused trees to fall, and one crushed a 14-year-old boy at the Atlanta-area Boy Scouts reservation.More >>
Severe thunderstorms produced rain and wind that caused trees to fall, and one crushed a 14-year-old boy at the Atlanta-area Boy Scouts reservation.More >>
As many as 2,300 children have been taken from their migrant parents at the border since the Trump administration adopted its "zero-tolerance" policy on entering the country illegally, and long-term treatment of them is a concern.More >>
As many as 2,300 children have been taken from their migrant parents at the border since the Trump administration adopted its "zero-tolerance" policy on entering the country illegally, and long-term treatment of them is a concern.More >>
President Donald Trump will be in the Midlands on Monday evening to rally for Gov. Henry McMaster just one day before he faces GOP competitor John Warren for a shot at the November primary.More >>
President Donald Trump will be in the Midlands on Monday evening to rally for Gov. Henry McMaster just one day before he faces GOP competitor John Warren for a shot at the November primary.More >>
A 9-year-old English bulldog was named the winner of the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area.More >>
A 9-year-old English bulldog was named the winner of the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area.More >>
It's the first case of a human testing positive for the virus since it was discovered in Keystone, FL, in 1964.More >>
It's the first case of a human testing positive for the virus since it was discovered in Keystone, FL, in 1964.More >>