VIDEO: Irate passenger escorted off Spirit Airlines after meltdown

(KPRC/CNN) - A Spirit Airlines flight was diverted from Houston to Minneapolis after an irate passenger had to be removed from the plane.

A passenger who recorded the incident said it was a very scary experience.

"Get me the 'expletive' off this 'expletive' plane, the woman said.

This was the second outburst from the passenger on flight NK-346 from George Bush in Houston to Minneapolis Monday morning.

The flight left Houston's George Bush International Airport at 8:29 a.m. and was scheduled to land in Minneapolis at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport at 11 a.m. but had to be diverted to Rochester, Minnesota for a medical emergency.

"Just to be in that confined space with someone that is going through something very traumatic in their life and there's nothing you can do. There's nowhere you can go," said Chianti Washington, a passenger on the plane who captured the incident on video.

The woman is seen storming down the aisle yelling and cursing. At one point, two men confront her possibly to calm her down.

"I don't 'expletive' care," the woman said. "Put me in 'expletive' psych vest."

The woman then made her way to just outside the cockpit.

Police officers eventually arrived on-scene and took the woman off the plane but Washington said she did not go quietly, yelling and screaming until she was off the plane.

Washington said the incident left her and most of the other passengers visibly shaken.

"You never know,” she said. “And they can have a breaking point at any moment and you know there are children on this flight and it just made me think of my 11-year-old son. And you just never know."

Washington said at least one flight attendant and a number of passengers were crying after the incident.

