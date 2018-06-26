Vehicle with drugs intentionally driven into lake during high speed chase

GLASGOW, KY (WAVE) - Three people from Louisville were arrested after fleeing from a traffic stop in Glasgow and leading officers from three agencies on a high speed chase.

Sgt. Terry Flatt, a spokesman for the Glasgow Police Department, said Officer Wesley Hicks originally stopped the car for having an expired license plate. Flatt said the car pulled into a parking lot and stopped, but as Hicks was walking up to it the car turned and sped toward Hicks before heading out of the lot. Hicks began to pursue the car which was going at speeds of more than 100 MPH.

After avoiding stop stick placed out by a Barren County deputy, the pursuit entered into Edmonson County. The speeding car ran several vehicles off the road before turning onto Old Ferry road in Brownsville and driving into Green River Lake

The driver, Joshua Paul Soukup, 38, of Louisville, got out of the car and begin to swim toward the other side of the river where he was apprehended. The two women who were passengers were taken into custody after swimming to the shore where officers were waiting.

After the vehicle was pulled from the water police found several bags of cocaine, along with meth and a set of digital scales. Both women told officers that Soukup said he had to get away from the police and was going to crash the vehicle into the water.

In addition to multiple traffic charges, Soukup is charged with two counts of fleeing or evading police, two counts of trafficking in control substances (meth), two counts of wanton endangerment, one count of DUI and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The two women, Amanda Gayle Minyard, 27, and Dana Lynn Geer, 50, both of Louisville, are charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All three were booked into the Barren County Detention Center.

