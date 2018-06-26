Investigators release photo of Circle K robbery suspect

This man robbed the Circle K at 6204 Shepherdsville Road last month. (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A month after an armed robbery at a local convenience store, surveillance images are being released as LMPD detectives hope to catch the suspect.

Late on the night of May 21, a man walked into the Circle K store at 6204 Shepherdsville Road, showed an employee a gun and demanded money.

The man is described as being about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing between 150-175 pounds and ranging in age between 20 and 25 years old.

He also has a light complexion, and the surveillance pictures show him wearing a black Air Jordan T-shirt and black Nike shorts, as well as a gray baseball cap with a black bill.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD.

