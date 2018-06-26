Hardin Co. man convicted of murdering daughter could be released

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man convicted of murdering his five-year-old daughter in 1989 in Hardin County may walk free.

After serving 25 years of his life sentence, Thomas Suleski said he is a changed man in Tuesday's parole hearing.

Thomas Suleski faced two parole board members and since they were unable to come up with a unanimous decision, the question of his release will have to wait until next Monday.

Suleski made his case for parole via video conference from Luther Luckett Correctional Complex in La Grange.

It's been 25 years since he and his now ex-wife, Roxanne, were convicted of killing his daughter, Alexandria.

In 1989, the Suleskis told the FBI their daughter was missing, sparking a search lasting several years. The search went on until their other daughter came forward and told the FBI she saw her mother put Alex in a plastic garbage bag and seal it.

The Suleskis dumped her remains in Otter Creek Park.

Thomas Suleski says he only did that because he panicked, claiming he trusted Roxanne when she said Alex died from a previous sickness.

"We could've ended up losing the family and that was my worst ever nightmare," said Suleski. "I wasn't thinking. I was being very stupid."

In his parole hearing, he admits he should have questioned Roxanne more, but claims he is now a changed man.

"I'm a changed person," said Suleski. "I want to be a productive member of society, instead of wasting away here."

His ex-wife, Roxanne, came up for parole on June 25, but waived the hearing to serve out her sentence. The parole board agreed after hearing testimony from Nyssa, the daughter who came forward all those years ago. She said her mother would come after her.

For Thomas, it is still unknown if he will be let go.

On July 2, the nine-member board will deliberate on the testimony. If Suleski is granted parole, he could be out as soon as August.

