Jesse Schott: Bullitt County teen loses courageous battle with brain cancer

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A local teen who inspired many around WAVE Country as he fought cancer three different times lost his battle Monday night.

Jesse Schott, who had just turned 17 last week, died Monday night.

A family member's Facebook post read in part: "With heavy hearts we are saddened to share that our beloved Jesse has earned his angel wings. He went very peacefully and is no longer in any pain."

Schott attended North Bullitt High School, was active in the school's JROTC program and even was an honorary Kentucky National Guardsman.

With some help from family, friends and neighbors -- and strangers -- he finished his Eagle Scout project last week, hoping to show his love of the United States by building a receptacle for old and damaged flags.

Also in the Facebook post, Schott's family said funeral arrangements will be posted when they are finalized.

