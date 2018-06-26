Jesse Schott: Bullitt County teen loses courageous battle with brain cancer

A local teen who inspired many around WAVE Country as he fought cancer three different times lost his battle Monday night. Jesse Schott, who had just turned 17 last week, died Monday night.More >>
A man convicted of murdering his five-year-old daughter in 1989 in Hardin County may walk free.More >>
The car, with three people from Louisville inside, was originally stopped for having an expired license plate. It sped off as the Glasgow Police Department officer was walking up to it.More >>
Get ready to pay more. Kentucky's new expansion of the 6 percent sales tax is about to hit everyone in the pocketbook. Pet care, landscaping services, and gym or club memberships will now get taxed. And in a bit of a surprise to many people, local charities will also be paying.More >>
The WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team is proud to announce a full-featured and rebuilt weather app for Apple and Android devices.More >>
