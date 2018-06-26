States sue to pressure Trump to reunite immigrant families

The vote caps months of futile GOP efforts to pass wide-ranging legislation on an issue that could color scores of congressional races in this fall's contest for House and perhaps Senate control.More >>
Kenia Bautista and her 3-month-old son were separated after the Missouri Highway Patrol arrested them last month. Though the woman was escaping abuse, a recent decision by the Justice Department removed domestic violence as grounds to seek asylum in the U.S.
Protests have continued as confusion mounts at the border about where policy actually stands.
In the wake of the Trump administration's contentious family separation policy that gripped the country over the last week, here's a look at the country's recent history on immigration.
In May a total of 40,344 individuals were apprehended between ports of entry on the country's southwest border.
Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban
A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to opening
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's full-throttled love of Harley-Davison motorcycles has been intertwined with his rising political career
Doctors have genetically modified poliovirus to make an immune system therapy to fight deadly brain tumors
A battle that began 22 years ago ended at the White House on Tuesday when President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to a deceased Army intelligence officer from Kentucky for gallantry exhibited on the battlefield during World War II.
A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries in a major ruling in support of presidential power
