Magic: I'll step down if I don't land free agents for Lakers

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) - Magic Johnson is betting his job on his free-agent recruiting skills for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Johnson says he will step down as the Lakers' president of basketball operations if he can't persuade an elite free agent to sign with his club within the next two summers.
Johnson took over the Lakers' front office in February 2017. The former superstar point guard immediately announced his plans to revive the struggling 16-time NBA champion franchise by enticing the game's best players to join as free agents.
With Paul George and potentially LeBron James headlining the market this summer, Johnson is leading the Lakers' efforts to land both players. If those efforts don't work, Johnson will pursue the large crop of 2019 free agents.
