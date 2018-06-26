Metro Council could decide whether to release version of LMPD Explorer report

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Who knew what? And when?

Those are among the biggest questions Metro Council members hope to find answers to Wednesday at a special meeting at which they'll review the full, unredacted version of the LMPD Explorer report.

Former U.S. Attorney Kerry Harvey shared the lengthy report from his more than year-long investigation into allegations that two LMPD officers, now no longer with the force, sexually abused young, aspiring officers in a mentoring program called the Explorers.

Kenneth Betts resigned from LMPD in 2014, after an investigation into sex-abuse allegations against him the previous year. LMPD Chief Steve Conrad halted that investigation once Betts resigned.

The case was re-opened in 2016 when Brandon Wood, at one time Explorer supervisor, was accused of sexually abusing young Explorer candidates.

Other officers have been linked to wrongdoing in the case, but Betts and Wood face the most serious accusations.

Louisville Metro Council President David James, himself a former LMPD officer, has been outspoken about the department's handling of the investigation, particularly Conrad's decision to close it in 2014. James is the one who pushed for Wednesday's special meeting to review Harvey's Explorer report.

Metro Council will meet in a closed, executive session to review the report, but when it resumes open session, it will "take any required actions regarding the release of the report."

Mayor Greg Fischer also has faced criticism in the case, including accusations that he was slow-footed to take it seriously before he tapped Harvey to investigate.

It's possible the council members could choose to release to the public a redacted version of the Harvey report, meaning some names and other parts would be blacked out.

