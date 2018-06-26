Metro Council to review LMPD Explorer report at special meeting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Council President David James called a special meeting for Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. to review the LMPD Explorer Report.

Speculation had been circulating that a meeting of this sort was coming up soon.

A release from the council on Tuesday confirmed the meeting will take place. Metro Council will go into closed executive session to review the report of former U.S. Attorney Kerry Harvey on the Explorer program.

No word yet on the release of the document, but the release said when the council resumes open session, it will "take any required actions regarding the release of the report".

