Croatia ends Iceland's chances at World Cup with 2-1 win

By DEREK GATOPOULOS and HAMZA HENDAWI
Associated Press

ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia (AP) - Croatia ended Iceland's chances at the World Cup and helped out Argentina at the same time.

Ivan Perisic capitalized on a defensive error to score a 90th-minute winner Tuesday, giving Croatia a 2-1 win over Iceland and first place in Group D on Tuesday.

Iceland could have finished second in the group with a victory because Argentina beat Nigeria 2-1 at the same time. Instead, the Croats will face Denmark on Sunday in Nizhny Novgorod and Argentina will take on France on Saturday in Kazan.

Fielding a side filled with reserves after already being assured of a spot in the round of 16, Croatia started to take control of the match in the second half.

Milan Badelj, moments after hitting the bar, scored the opening goal in the 53rd minute. He sprinted into the area and sent a bouncing shot past goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson.

"The fact that we've brought on nine new players and won is another sign of our strength and depth, and we have to be proud of that," said Badelj, who was man of the match.

Iceland equalized in the 76th when Gylfi Sigurdsson scored from the penalty spot after substitute Dejan Lovren handled the ball.

Defender Sverrir Ingason twice threatened for Iceland, hitting the crossbar with a header in the second half.

"There is too much quality in Croatia," Iceland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson said. "I am disappointed but I am really proud of the character and the performance of the boys.

"It was a bit of a shock to concede one, but we did not give up," he said. "The players should have a lot of credit for this game. I couldn't have been more proud."

More AP World Cup coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

Follow Gatopoulos at http://www.twitter.com/dgatopoulos and Hendawi at http://www.twitter.com/HendawiHamza

