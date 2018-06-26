Croatia reserves halt hard-fighting Iceland 2-1 at World Cup - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Croatia reserves halt hard-fighting Iceland 2-1 at World Cup

(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko). Croatia players celebrate after their teammate Ivan Perisic scored his side's second goal during the group D match between Iceland and Croatia, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Tue... (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko). Croatia players celebrate after their teammate Ivan Perisic scored his side's second goal during the group D match between Iceland and Croatia, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Tue...
(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda). Croatia's Luka Modric, right, duels for the ball with Iceland's Johann Gudmundsson during the group D match between Iceland and Croatia, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Tuesday, June 2... (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda). Croatia's Luka Modric, right, duels for the ball with Iceland's Johann Gudmundsson during the group D match between Iceland and Croatia, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Tuesday, June 2...
(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda). Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic, left, looks out during the group D match between Iceland and Croatia, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda). Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic, left, looks out during the group D match between Iceland and Croatia, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.
(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko). Croatia's Josip Pivaric prepares to chest the ball during the group D match between Iceland and Croatia, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko). Croatia's Josip Pivaric prepares to chest the ball during the group D match between Iceland and Croatia, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.
(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko). Croatia's Vedran Corluka, top, jumps over Iceland's Hordur Magnusson during the group D match between Iceland and Croatia, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko). Croatia's Vedran Corluka, top, jumps over Iceland's Hordur Magnusson during the group D match between Iceland and Croatia, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

By DEREK GATOPOULOS
Associated Press

ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia (AP) - Fielding a side filled with reserves, Croatia ended Iceland's first ever World Cup run with a 2-1 win in Rostov-on-Don.

Milan Badelj crashed a volley against the bar, and moments later scored for Croatia in the 53th minute, sprinting into the area to fire a bouncing shot past goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson.

Croatia playmaker Luka Modric led the already-qualified Croats for 65 minutes before being taken off, as his team remained in low-gear for most of the match to contain the Icelanders who had needed a win to hope for a place in the last 16.

Iceland equalized with a penalty shot taken by Gylfi Sigurdsson in the 76th minute after substitute Dejan Lovren carelessly handled the ball. But Ivan Perisic punished a defensive error to make it 2-1 at 90 minutes.

Russian fans at the 45,000-seat Rostov Arena rooted for the underdogs as the traveling Iceland supporters kept up their singing and chanting all evening.

Defender Sverrir Ingason twice threatened for Iceland, hitting the crossbar with a header in the second half.

___

More AP World Cup coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • 2018 FIFA World CupWorld Cup & soccer newsMore>>

  • Croatia reserves halt hard-fighting Iceland 2-1 at World Cup

    Croatia reserves halt hard-fighting Iceland 2-1 at World Cup

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 4:18 PM EDT2018-06-26 20:18:10 GMT
    Saturday, June 30 2018 1:48 AM EDT2018-06-30 05:48:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko). Croatia players celebrate after their teammate Ivan Perisic scored his side's second goal during the group D match between Iceland and Croatia, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Tue...(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko). Croatia players celebrate after their teammate Ivan Perisic scored his side's second goal during the group D match between Iceland and Croatia, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Tue...
    Croatia ended Iceland's first ever World Cup run with a 2-1 win in Rostov-on-Don, fielding a side filled with reserves.More >>
    Croatia ended Iceland's first ever World Cup run with a 2-1 win in Rostov-on-Don, fielding a side filled with reserves.More >>

  • Denmark advances at World Cup in drab 0-0 draw with France

    Denmark advances at World Cup in drab 0-0 draw with France

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-06-26 16:25:15 GMT
    Saturday, June 30 2018 1:48 AM EDT2018-06-30 05:48:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Vincent). France's Olivier Giroud, center, goes down after a header during the group C match between Denmark and France at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.(AP Photo/David Vincent). France's Olivier Giroud, center, goes down after a header during the group C match between Denmark and France at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.
    A game neither France nor Denmark needed to win threw up the World Cup's first 0-0 draw amid boos and whistles from fans.More >>
    A game neither France nor Denmark needed to win threw up the World Cup's first 0-0 draw amid boos and whistles from fans.More >>

  • The Latest: Argentina scrapes into round of 16 with 2-1 win

    The Latest: Argentina scrapes into round of 16 with 2-1 win

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 7:27 AM EDT2018-06-26 11:27:52 GMT
    Saturday, June 30 2018 1:47 AM EDT2018-06-30 05:47:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber). German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference with the Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez after talks at the chancellery in Berlin, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber). German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference with the Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez after talks at the chancellery in Berlin, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.
    Chancellor Angela Merkel is wishing Germany luck against South Korea after the "torture" of the defending champion's last-minute win against Sweden, but she won't be attending the match.More >>
    Chancellor Angela Merkel is wishing Germany luck against South Korea after the "torture" of the defending champion's last-minute win against Sweden, but she won't be attending the match.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly