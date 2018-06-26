Mets GM Alderson takes leave of absence after cancer returns - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Mets GM Alderson takes leave of absence after cancer returns

By MIKE FITZPATRICK
AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson is taking a leave of absence because his cancer has returned.

The 70-year-old made the announcement before Tuesday's game against Pittsburgh. He was hired by the Mets after the 2010 season. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2015, underwent treatment and remained on the job, reducing his work schedule at times while undergoing treatment.

Assistant general manager John Ricco and special assistants JP Ricciardi and Omar Minaya will run the team's baseball operations in Alderson's absence.

New York reached the 2015 World Series after an Alderson-led rebuilding. But injuries have decimated the team since. The Mets started the season 11-1 but a lengthy slump left them at 31-45, fourth in the NL East.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: North Carolina protesters denounce separations

    The Latest: North Carolina protesters denounce separations

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-06-26 15:55:05 GMT
    Tuesday, June 26 2018 5:29 PM EDT2018-06-26 21:29:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). A mother migrating from Honduras holds her 1-year-old child as surrendering to U.S. Border Patrol agents after illegally crossing the border Monday, June 25, 2018, near McAllen, Texas.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). A mother migrating from Honduras holds her 1-year-old child as surrendering to U.S. Border Patrol agents after illegally crossing the border Monday, June 25, 2018, near McAllen, Texas.
    A conservative suburb of Austin, Texas, is ending a contract with a 500-bed immigration detention center that has been a target of lawsuits and criminal investigations for a decade.More >>
    A conservative suburb of Austin, Texas, is ending a contract with a 500-bed immigration detention center that has been a target of lawsuits and criminal investigations for a decade.More >>

  • Judge: Prosecutors about to get most Cohen raid materials

    Judge: Prosecutors about to get most Cohen raid materials

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-06-26 19:52:51 GMT
    Tuesday, June 26 2018 5:29 PM EDT2018-06-26 21:29:21 GMT
    A New York judge says prosecutors investigating President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer's business dealings can have most raid materials after Wednesday.More >>
    A New York judge says prosecutors investigating President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer's business dealings can have most raid materials after Wednesday.More >>

  • Family separations bring call for rare language interpreters

    Family separations bring call for rare language interpreters

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-06-26 20:01:07 GMT
    Tuesday, June 26 2018 5:29 PM EDT2018-06-26 21:29:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). In this Monday, Jun. 25, 2018, photo, Odilia Romero, a trilingual interpreter in English, Spanish and her native Zapotec, a language from the Mexican state of Oaxaca, poses for a photo at Oaxacan restaurant, La Guelaguetza...(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). In this Monday, Jun. 25, 2018, photo, Odilia Romero, a trilingual interpreter in English, Spanish and her native Zapotec, a language from the Mexican state of Oaxaca, poses for a photo at Oaxacan restaurant, La Guelaguetza...
    Family separations inspire call for rare language interpreters at US-Mexico border.More >>
    Family separations inspire call for rare language interpreters at US-Mexico border.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly