Former Penn State president Spanier loses criminal appeal - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Former Penn State president Spanier loses criminal appeal

By MARK SCOLFORO
Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - An appeals court is upholding a misdemeanor child endangerment conviction against former Penn State president Graham Spanier over his handling of a 2001 complaint about Jerry Sandusky showering with a boy in the football team locker room.

A Superior Court majority on Tuesday rejected Spanier's claims too much time had passed to charge him, he did not owe the boy a duty of care and shouldn't have been charged because he didn't supervise children directly.

Spanier's lawyers say Spanier is deeply disappointed and "plans to pursue his appellate options" in hopes of vindication.

Spanier has been on bail while appealing, so has not served his jail sentence.

Two of Spanier's top deputies when he ran Penn State pleaded guilty to child endangerment and testified against him last year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: North Carolina protesters denounce separations

    The Latest: North Carolina protesters denounce separations

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-06-26 15:55:05 GMT
    Tuesday, June 26 2018 5:29 PM EDT2018-06-26 21:29:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). A mother migrating from Honduras holds her 1-year-old child as surrendering to U.S. Border Patrol agents after illegally crossing the border Monday, June 25, 2018, near McAllen, Texas.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). A mother migrating from Honduras holds her 1-year-old child as surrendering to U.S. Border Patrol agents after illegally crossing the border Monday, June 25, 2018, near McAllen, Texas.
    A conservative suburb of Austin, Texas, is ending a contract with a 500-bed immigration detention center that has been a target of lawsuits and criminal investigations for a decade.More >>
    A conservative suburb of Austin, Texas, is ending a contract with a 500-bed immigration detention center that has been a target of lawsuits and criminal investigations for a decade.More >>

  • Judge: Prosecutors about to get most Cohen raid materials

    Judge: Prosecutors about to get most Cohen raid materials

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-06-26 19:52:51 GMT
    Tuesday, June 26 2018 5:29 PM EDT2018-06-26 21:29:21 GMT
    A New York judge says prosecutors investigating President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer's business dealings can have most raid materials after Wednesday.More >>
    A New York judge says prosecutors investigating President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer's business dealings can have most raid materials after Wednesday.More >>

  • Family separations bring call for rare language interpreters

    Family separations bring call for rare language interpreters

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-06-26 20:01:07 GMT
    Tuesday, June 26 2018 5:29 PM EDT2018-06-26 21:29:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). In this Monday, Jun. 25, 2018, photo, Odilia Romero, a trilingual interpreter in English, Spanish and her native Zapotec, a language from the Mexican state of Oaxaca, poses for a photo at Oaxacan restaurant, La Guelaguetza...(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). In this Monday, Jun. 25, 2018, photo, Odilia Romero, a trilingual interpreter in English, Spanish and her native Zapotec, a language from the Mexican state of Oaxaca, poses for a photo at Oaxacan restaurant, La Guelaguetza...
    Family separations inspire call for rare language interpreters at US-Mexico border.More >>
    Family separations inspire call for rare language interpreters at US-Mexico border.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly