Orioles RHP Bundy placed on DL after base-running mishap - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Orioles RHP Bundy placed on DL after base-running mishap

By DAVID GINSBURG
AP Sports Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) - Orioles right-hander Dylan Bundy has been placed on the 10-day disabled list after spraining his ankle running the bases in an interleague game.

Manager Buck Showalter expects Bundy to spend the minimum time on the DL and return for a July 6 game in Minnesota.

Bundy is 6-7 with a 3.75 ERA in 16 starts. He leads the team in wins and strikeouts with 108.

Bundy hurt his left ankle rounding third base Saturday in a win over Atlanta. Bundy tested the ankle on flat ground Tuesday, but experienced pain in his landing foot.

The Orioles considered making the move retroactive to June 24, but Showalter didn't want Bundy back on the basepaths on July 4 in Philadelphia.

Showalter has not yet decided who will start in Bundy's place against Seattle on Thursday.

Left-handed reliever Donnie Hart was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday to fill out the pitching staff.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

