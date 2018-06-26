Man pleads guilty in deadly DUI crash on I-265

The crash Wright caused killed one person and injured three others. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archive)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man pleaded guilty to his role in a deadly crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway in June of 2016.

The crash, which happened on the I-265 ramp to Dixie Highway, killed Renee Lobb, 28, and injured three other people.

Jeremy Wright, 38, was arrested and charged with murder, wanton endangerment, fourth degree assault and operating a car while under the influence (first offense).

Tuesday, Wright pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter charges.

He is expected to get a 10-year sentence, and possibly more time for the assault and wanton endangerment charges.

Formal sentencing is set for Monday, August 20.

He is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.

