Police need help to identify gas station robbery suspect

This is the man police said robbed a Circle K on May 21. (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police need help from the public to track down a man wanted for the robbery of a gas station near GE Appliance Park in Louisville.

It happened on the night of May 21 at the Circle K at the intersection of Polar Level Road and Old Shepherdsville Road.

Police said the man showed he had a handgun before demanding and taking money from the business.

The suspect is described as a black man with a medium-build in his early-to-mid 20s, who is around 5" 6' and between 150 and 175 pounds.

Anyone with information should call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

