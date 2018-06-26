KFC Yum! Center hiring security, ushers

The KFC Yum! Center is now hiring. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The KFC Yum! Center is now hiring through their security and ushering firm.

Guest services is looking to hire dozens of part-time, event-based team members.

ESG Security & Event Services helps provide guest services and security support for the many events held at the arena.

They have worked with the KFC Yum! Center for more than two years.

Anyone who is interested in this work can apply on ESG Security's website at link above.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.