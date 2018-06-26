Orchestra reschedules Harry Potter concert in wake of Kentucky Center fire

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Ongoing repairs at the Kentucky Center have forced the Louisville Orchestra to reschedule its upcoming Harry Potter concerts.

A fire at the Kentucky Center caused major damage in the lobby and several other areas. One show scheduled for June had to relocate, while the Broadway production "Waitress" was canceled.

The orchestra was scheduled to perform its rendition of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Whitney Hall on July 7 and 8.

>> Explore Louisville through Derby City Weekend

The show has been rescheduled for Nov. 3 and 4 at the Kentucky Center.

Anyone who bought a ticket for the orchestra's July performance can use the ticket for the November performance.

In the meantime, orchestra fans can hear a free concert at the Iroquois Amphitheater on Sat., July 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.