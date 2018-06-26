Orchestra reschedules Harry Potter concert in wake of Kentucky Center fire

A popular convention, and its $26.2 million economic impact on the city of Louisville, is leaving town in a couple years, citing outgrowth of the city's accommodations.More >>
A popular convention, and its $26.2 million economic impact on the city of Louisville, is leaving town in a couple years, citing outgrowth of the city's accommodations.More >>
Ongoing repairs at the Kentucky Center have forced the Louisville Orchestra to reschedule its upcoming Harry Potter concerts.More >>
Ongoing repairs at the Kentucky Center have forced the Louisville Orchestra to reschedule its upcoming Harry Potter concerts.More >>
Guest services is looking to hire dozens of part-time, event-based team members.More >>
Guest services is looking to hire dozens of part-time, event-based team members.More >>
Police said the man showed he had a handgun before demanding and taking money from the business.More >>
Police said the man showed he had a handgun before demanding and taking money from the business.More >>
The crash happened on the I-265 ramp to Dixie Highway. Jeremy Wright, 38, was arrested and charged with murder, among other charges.More >>
The crash happened on the I-265 ramp to Dixie Highway. Jeremy Wright, 38, was arrested and charged with murder, among other charges.More >>