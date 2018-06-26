Louisville residents describe sudden intense winds

Wind knocked several massive trees down across the area on Tuesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Was it straight line winds or a tornado?

Residents in neighborhoods north of the Ford plant off Westport Road in Louisville are working to repair damage to homes, apartments and fences.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Witnesses describe a sudden howling wind that snapped limbs and uprooted massive trees.

"It got really dark, like black dark," Anna Moran said. "The wind started blowing. It came through so fast, as fast as it was whistling it was over."

The wind ripped up roofing and gutters and damaged siding.

>> IMAGES: Storm damage from around WAVE Country

Fences and sheds were blown over.

Sounds of hammers and chain saws could be heard by early evening indicating the clean up had already begun.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.