Volunteers needed for Barbasol Championship in July

Nicholasville, KY (WAVE) - Here is your chance to play a course that the PGA Tour pros will tee it up on in July.

"We are still accepting volunteers for this event," Brad Hicks of BD Global said. They are putting on the Barbasol Championship at Champions at Keene Trace. "Like a lot of tournaments here, it is a paid volunteer ship. It's $75, but with that we're gonna gear them out with some great Nike swag, they're going to get daily passes to the event when they're not working, and they're gonna get a chance to play this golf course, something they may not have had the opportunity to do."

The club will work with volunteers to schedule that round.

If you are interested in volunteering for the tournament, go to barbasolchampionshipky.com for more information.

(Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.)