Metro Council approves city budget for 2018-19

A Kentucky farm boy with an eighth grade education and the heart of a true hero is now the second-most decorated veteran from World War II.More >>
Tuesday night, the operating budget was approved with a vote of 21 to 3. The capital budget was approved 20 to 4.More >>
The wind ripped up roofing and gutters and damaged siding in several areas on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A popular convention, and its $26.2 million economic impact on the city of Louisville, is leaving town in a couple years, citing outgrowth of the city's accommodations.More >>
Ongoing repairs at the Kentucky Center have forced the Louisville Orchestra to reschedule its upcoming Harry Potter concerts.More >>
