Bolton due in Moscow to talk possible US-Russia summit

The summit between President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin will take place in a third country, but it was not named as part of the plan for a joint declaration with Washington. (Source: CNN) The summit between President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin will take place in a third country, but it was not named as part of the plan for a joint declaration with Washington. (Source: CNN)

MOSCOW (AP) - U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser is due in Moscow to lay the groundwork for a possible U.S.-Russia summit.

National Security Adviser John Bolton will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday. The Kremlin would not say whether Bolton would also meet with President Vladimir Putin.

Anticipation has been high for a possible Trump-Putin meeting as Trump seeks to mend strained relations with Russia. Ties between the two nations have sunk to the lowest point in decades.

Lavrov has said previously that Moscow "is ready for contacts." Vienna, Austria has been mentioned as a possible location for such a meeting.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that Bolton's meetings in Moscow would focus on bilateral relations, international stability and regional problems.

