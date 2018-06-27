Bolton visits Moscow to talk possible US-Russia summit - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Bolton visits Moscow to talk possible US-Russia summit

The summit between President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin will take place in a third country, but it was not named as part of the plan for a joint declaration with Washington. (Source: CNN) The summit between President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin will take place in a third country, but it was not named as part of the plan for a joint declaration with Washington. (Source: CNN)

MOSCOW (AP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton for talks intended to set the stage for a U.S.-Russian summit.

Putin greeted Bolton in the Kremlin on Wednesday, noting that U.S.-Russian relations are at a low point, which he said was mostly due to the U.S. political infighting, and voiced hope that Bolton's visit would make the first steps toward improving ties.

He added that Russia never wanted a confrontation with the U.S., offering to discuss what can be done to "restore full-fledged relations based on equality and mutual respect."

Bolton said he was looking forward to discussing "how to improve Russia-U.S. relations and find areas where we can agree and make progress together."

He added that when Moscow and Washington had differences in the past, Russian and U.S. leaders met and that was "good for both countries, good for stability in the world." Bolton noted that "President Trump feels very strongly on that subject."

Bolded said that he would like to hear Putin's account of "how you handled the World Cup so successfully" in anticipation of the United States co-hosting the 2026 World Cup.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsPolitics in the US: ImmigrationMore>>

  • The Latest: White House to arrange Trump-Erdogan phone call

    The Latest: White House to arrange Trump-Erdogan phone call

    Monday, June 25 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-06-25 10:44:41 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 3:56 PM EDT2018-06-28 19:56:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis). Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a statement on national television from his official residence in Istanbul, Sunday, June 24, 2018. Erdogan was proclaimed the winner early Monday of a landmark election tha...(AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis). Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a statement on national television from his official residence in Istanbul, Sunday, June 24, 2018. Erdogan was proclaimed the winner early Monday of a landmark election tha...
    Sweden's foreign minister says Turkey's democracy has to improve its shortcomings but Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan should be given the chance to do that.More >>
    Sweden's foreign minister says Turkey's democracy has to improve its shortcomings but Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan should be given the chance to do that.More >>

  • GOP leaders eye new bill on family separations at border

    GOP leaders eye new bill on family separations at border

    Monday, June 25 2018 12:34 AM EDT2018-06-25 04:34:51 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 3:56 PM EDT2018-06-28 19:56:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). In this June 21, 2018, photo, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., arrives for a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. House Republicans say they will make another run at immigration legislation in the coming ...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). In this June 21, 2018, photo, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., arrives for a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. House Republicans say they will make another run at immigration legislation in the coming ...

    Party leaders are trying to finally secure the votes they need for their wide-ranging bill with tweaks they hope will goose support from the GOP's dueling conservative and moderate wings.

    More >>

    Party leaders are trying to finally secure the votes they need for their wide-ranging bill with tweaks they hope will goose support from the GOP's dueling conservative and moderate wings.

    More >>

  • Harley, stung by tariffs, shifts some production overseas

    Harley, stung by tariffs, shifts some production overseas

    Monday, June 25 2018 7:34 AM EDT2018-06-25 11:34:19 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 3:56 PM EDT2018-06-28 19:56:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File). FILE - In this April 26, 2017, file photo, rows of motorcycles are behind a bronze plate with corporate information on the showroom floor at a Harley-Davidson dealership in Glenshaw, Pa. Harley-Davidson, facing rising c...(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File). FILE - In this April 26, 2017, file photo, rows of motorcycles are behind a bronze plate with corporate information on the showroom floor at a Harley-Davidson dealership in Glenshaw, Pa. Harley-Davidson, facing rising c...

    Harley-Davidson, stung by the burgeoning trade war, shifts production overseas for motorcycles headed to Europe.

    More >>

    Harley-Davidson, stung by the burgeoning trade war, shifts production overseas for motorcycles headed to Europe.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly