Barbie has a new career building robots

(WAVE) - Barbie has had several careers over the years. She's been a teacher, a doctor, a hairdresser and even a NASCAR driver. But now the iconic doll is working in the STEM field as a robotics engineer. The "Career of the Year" Barbie is now available online.

This Barbie® Career of the Year doll comes with a laptop, safety goggles, and robot figure to play out all kinds of cool stories. Barbie® has also partnered with game-based platform Tynker, which teaches kids how to code and inspires them to explore STEM opportunities!

The new Barbie robotics engineer doll sells online for $13.99.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.