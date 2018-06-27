Honor flight takes area veterans to visit memorials, monuments in Washington, D.C.

Vietnam veteran Cecil Smith will be one of about 65 vets taking part in Wednesday's honor flight to Washington, D.C. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - About 65 area veterans will take part in an honor flight Wednesday, spending the day in Washington, D.C., and visiting various memorials and monuments.

WAVE 3 News reporter Kaitlin Rust reported from Louisville International Airport early Wednesday morning that many of the veterans were making their first trips to Washington.

Honor Flight Bluegrass says its sole mission is to "fly our heroes to Washington, D.C., to visit their respective memorials and reflect upon their service, sacrifices, and memories."

"It's wonderful," Vietnam veteran Cecil Smith said. "I can't get over what all they're doing. It's really amazing."

Doug Foster, another honoree who served in Vietnam, said he's excited about the big day.

"As many times as I've been to the (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall), it still takes me to my knees," he said. "It's that special to all of us. It's a very healing place. So we'll have a great day today."

About 15 World War II veterans were taking part, as were 20 Korean War veterans and 30 more who served with Smith and Foster in Vietnam.

The group is expected to return to SDF at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

