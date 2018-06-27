Kentucky braces for new sales taxes on July 1

Get ready to pay more for several services. A new sales tax starts Sunday in Kentucky.

Kentuckians are going to feel a pinch in their wallet for things like car repairs, gym memberships, and trips to the vet just to name a few.

We learned from lawmakers this is a step they're taking to eventually turn Kentucky's tax policy model into something like the ones in Tennessee and Florida.

State Representative Robby Mills owns a business that's going to be hit by the new sales tax.

His dry cleaning service, NuLook Cleaners, is part of 12 types of services where you'll have to pay this new 6 percent sales tax.

You'll also be paying more for a trip to the tanning bed or even hitting the gym.

"This change is probably one of four steps as we stairstep into like a Tennessee, Indiana, Texas or Florida-type model," Mills said.

Mills says the new slew of sales taxes will allow the state to shrink its income tax even more, making it a more attractive place to bring in more companies, more jobs, and more economic development period.

Lawmakers already have decreased personal and corporate tax from 6 to 5 percent.

"We've seen more of the successful states in the southeast are following this model," Mills continued. "It brings in more money to the government, and it also gives people the opportunity to save if they want to save, and pay the tax to the state when they purchase an item or when they purchase the service."

Republicans are defending the taxes saying they'll spend the extra source of revenue on public education.

If you recall, Kentucky needs the money to fix its debt over the pension crisis.

Also under this new tax policy: Kentucky nonprofits will have to add an extra 6 percent for some of their events causing quite the stir around the state.

However, Representative Robby Mills told us legislators are likely to make amendments to that new rule next year.

