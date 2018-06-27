Driver accused of plowing into Charlottesville crowd charged with hate crimes

The man accused of driving into protesters at the Charlottesville rally in August that killed one person has been charged with federal hate crimes, according to the Associated Press.

Last year, James Alex Fields Jr. was charged with second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding and three counts of aggravated malicious wounding.

Heather Heyer was killed in the incident on Aug. 12 during the Unite the Right rally and dozens of other people were injured.

The violence that day forced then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe to declare a state of emergency.

President Donald Trump tweeted that day that "There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!"

Two Virginia State Police personnel were killed in a helicopter crash when they were headed to the area to help.

Lt. H. Jay Cullen of Midlothian and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates of Quinton died on the scene near Charlottesville.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12