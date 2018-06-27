LMPD seeking leads on man and car wanted in violent assault

The man accused of driving into protesters at the Charlottesville rally in August that killed one person has been charged with federal hate crimesMore >>
The man accused of driving into protesters at the Charlottesville rally in August that killed one person has been charged with federal hate crimesMore >>
The assault happened June 8 in the parking lot of Walgreen's at 35th and Broadway. The elderly victim remains hospitalized with serious injuries.More >>
The assault happened June 8 in the parking lot of Walgreen's at 35th and Broadway. The elderly victim remains hospitalized with serious injuries.More >>
The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.More >>
The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.More >>
Louisville Metro Council President David James called a special meeting for Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. to review the LMPD Explorer Report.More >>
Louisville Metro Council President David James called a special meeting for Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. to review the LMPD Explorer Report.More >>
About 65 area veterans will take part in an honor flight Wednesday, spending the day in Washington, D.C., and visiting various memorials and monuments.More >>
About 65 area veterans will take part in an honor flight Wednesday, spending the day in Washington, D.C., and visiting various memorials and monuments.More >>