LMPD seeking leads on man and car wanted in violent assault

Image of the suspect's car taken from surveillance video. (Source: LMPD)

Image of the suspect taken from surveillance video. (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are looking for help to identify a man wanted for a violent assault.

The assault happened June 8 in the parking lot of Walgreen's at 35th and Broadway. Few details about the assault have been released, but Officer Matt Sanders, an LMPD spokesman, said it began after words were exchanged between the suspect and victim, an elderly man.

Sanders said the victim remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

Photos from the store surveillance video system shows the man wanted was wearing a red shirt. He is believed to have left the parking lot in a 2000s model Ford Taurus with a temporary tag.

Anyone with information about the man in the red shirt or the car is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 574-LMPD (5673). All calls are anonymous.

