Tornado damages houses, trees from northeast Louisville to Pewee Valley

The single vehicle crash happened around 8:10 a.m.More >>
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued its final report after surveying damage from a confirmed tornado that touched down in Jefferson and Oldham Counties on Tuesday.More >>
An alternative to your typical wood built homes is going up in Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood near Logan and East Breckinridge Street.More >>
Residents along Westport Road near Murphy Lane awoke Wednesday morning to the sounds of wood chippers as clean up from yesterday's storms continued.More >>
Get ready to pay more. Kentucky's new expansion of the 6 percent sales tax is about to hit everyone in the pocketbook. Pet care, landscaping services, and gym or club memberships will now get taxed. And in a bit of a surprise to many people, local charities will also be paying.More >>
