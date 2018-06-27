Tornado damages houses, trees in Northeast Louisville

The tornado deposited this playset in the pool at The Reserve at Westport Apartments. (Photo source: Justin Hawkins, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Residents along Westport Road near Murphy Lane awoke this morning to the sounds of wood chippers as clean up from the June 26 storms continued.

John Gordon, Meteorologist-in-Charge at the Louisville National Weather Service office, was out surveying the damage in Northeast Jefferson County and into parts of Oldham County, finding evidence that a small EF-1 tornado with 88 mph winds had touched down in the area.

+ Louisville residents describe sudden intense winds

+ IMAGES: Storm damage from around WAVE Country

+ VIDEO: Drone aerials over Westport Road area

"The thing on these types of tornadoes that would injure or kill someone is falling trees, so if that tree here had fallen on a smaller house? Not good," Gordon said

Gordon and his team found not only downed trees but also damaged siding and fencing that stretched from The Reserve at Westport apartments to the Bay Run subdivision. Some items found may have been thrown around like children's playthings, but actual children's playthings were involved too.

"I was talking to the manager in the office and she was describing how they watched the playground get picked up over the fence and into the pool," described Billie Ballard, an apartment resident.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Kentucky war hero awarded Medal of Honor

+ Convention's growth outpaces Louisville hotel growth, for now

+ Metro Council approves city budget for 2018-19

The tornado caused no injuries, but it does mark the first time in over five years that any part of Louisville has had a confirmed tornado. The last one to touch down in the city moved across the Ohio River from Harrison County, causing tree damage in areas north of Valley Station on the morning on January 30, 2013. That was also the last time that Louisville had been under a Tornado Warning until yesterday's storms.

While the types of tornadoes we're talking about here are on the weaker end of the spectrum, Gordon said it's all about where they touch down.

"Anytime you have a tornado or real strong winds in a residential area you can significant injury or loss of life," Gordon said.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.