Tornado damages houses, trees in Northeast Louisville

The Department of Justice announced that an indictment returned charges Fields, of Ohio, with 30 crimes, including one count of a hate crime resulting in the death of Heather Heyer, and 28 other hate crimes.More >>
The Department of Justice announced that an indictment returned charges Fields, of Ohio, with 30 crimes, including one count of a hate crime resulting in the death of Heather Heyer, and 28 other hate crimes.More >>
Residents along Westport Road near Murphy Lane awoke this morning to the sounds of wood chippers as clean up from yesterday's storms continued.More >>
Residents along Westport Road near Murphy Lane awoke this morning to the sounds of wood chippers as clean up from yesterday's storms continued.More >>
The assault happened June 8 in the parking lot of Walgreen's at 35th and Broadway. The elderly victim remains hospitalized with serious injuries.More >>
The assault happened June 8 in the parking lot of Walgreen's at 35th and Broadway. The elderly victim remains hospitalized with serious injuries.More >>
The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.More >>
The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.More >>
Louisville Metro Council President David James called a special meeting for Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. to review the LMPD Explorer Report.More >>
Louisville Metro Council President David James called a special meeting for Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. to review the LMPD Explorer Report.More >>