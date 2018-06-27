Taylor Swift concert in Louisville will be hot in more ways than one

Patrons have had to deal with extreme heat at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium before - like the U2 concert in the summer of 2017. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Taylor Swift brings her Reputation Tour to Louisville on Saturday and fans are preparing for the heat that will come with it at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium.

The afternoon heat will be the worst, so even though parking lots will open at 2 p.m. and gates at 5 p.m, if you want to avoid the hottest times, you may want to come a little later.

Even though other concerts at Papa Johns have been hot, like last year's U2 show, thousands of concert goers coming to the stadium should plan ahead for several hours of heat.

"This is easily going to be one of the hottest days we will have so far this year," WAVE 3 News Meteorologist Ryan Hoke said.

It will be a muggy 95 degrees but the humidity will make it feel 10 degrees hotter.

"During the afternoon, we add the heat to that humidity," Hoke explained. "That gives us what we call the heat index value and that's how your body responds to the heat with the humidity added in, so it will feel like 105 degrees."

Health experts said that's what you need to dress and hydrate for to avoid heat exhaustion. If you can go a little later in the day, you're much better off and according to Mitchell Burmeister, spokesman for Louisville Metro Emergency Services.

"Wear light loose fitting clothing - make sure it's lightweight, light in color so you're reflecting some of that heat back out," Burmeister said. "Make sure you stay hydrated."

Experts have advised concert goers to drink plenty of water and keep alcoholic beverages to a minimum to avoid dehydration. Stay in shaded areas when you can, keep an eye out for those around you, and alert security or first aid if someone is faint or dizzy.

"If you can, find an air conditioned space or a cool space in the building," Burmeister said. "Maybe it's just going into the bathroom for a little bit because it might be a little cooler in there. Just get that person away from the heat."

Plans are in the works to keep fans safe and cool. The show has its own security and first aid detail.

