Track the path of Tuesday's tornado that ripped through Jefferson/Oldham counties

This was the first time a tornado touched down in Jefferson County since 2013. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The National Weather Service (NWS) issued its final report after surveying damage from a confirmed tornado that touched down in Jefferson and Oldham Counties on Tuesday.

No one was injured in the storm, which was categorized as an EF-1 tornado.

At times, its wind speeds reached 90 m.p.h., according to the NWS report.

The tornado ranged from a width of 25 yards to 150 yards during its touchdown.

It started in Worthington Hills in northeast Jefferson County. The initial touchdown happened at 1:44 p.m., the NWS report said.

The tornado lasted only five minutes, ending at 1:49 p.m. one mile east of Pewee Valley in Oldham County, according to the report.

Here is the complete damage survey summary, prepared by NWS officials, which details damage along the path of the tornado:

"A tornado touched down about a mile east of I-265, just north of Westport Road. The first official point was at the entrance of Westport Woods Apartments. Across the apartment complex there were numerous trees topped off, twisted, and snapped. On Pacelli Place, parts of trees were twisted and thrown into two houses, puncturing the siding of at least two homes. Most of the damage was high end EF0 around 85mph with much of the damage being 20-50 yards off the ground. There were some hardwood trees uprooted and parts of them fell onto homes, fences, trampolines, and swing sets. Besides trees being twisted and turned in multiple directions, there was leaf and mud spattering on several homes in opposite directions of the storm movement, which was east/southeast. The intermittent tree top tornado continued near Lake Louisville resulting in numerous trees twisted, uprooted, and snapped. At the Westport Business Center, there was significant roof damage with portions of the roofing material and parts of the roof supports 20-50 yards downwind and several windows blown out. South of the tornado on the south side of Westport, Ceva Logistics a large section of the north wall was pushed out due to rear flank downdraft winds of 75-80 mph winds. The tornado continued along Westport Road and struck the north portion of Westport Bend Commerce Park, snapping and bending several trees. The tornado was skipping and struck a few trees in the Forest Springs subdivision in far eastern Jefferson County. The tornado briefly lifted before touching back down on the east side of Pewee Valley near Five Forks Drive in Oldham County. The tornado started off as an EF0 between 80-85 mph mainly hitting trees and unsecured lawn furniture. Near Manassas Drive, a trampoline was thrown 60 yards and a large sycamore tree was uprooted next to an air condition that was lifted and twisted back to the north. The tornado increased in windspeed to 86-90 mph where multiple hardwood trees were snapped and uprooted along Hawley Gibson Road. One resident at 8712 Hawley Gibson Road lost 20 healthy softwood and hardwood trees. The tornado lifted just east of Hawley Gibson Road on a farm where several trees were twisted. The National Weather Service would like to thank Tim Osborne from the Louisville Metro Emergency Management Agency for his assistance in northeast Louisville. The National Weather Service would like to also thank Jerry Nauert from the Oldham County Emergency Management Agency for his help across Pewee Valley."

Though the EF-0 and EF-1 tornado classifications are considered "weak," the report shows even these tornadoes can cause significant damage.

When people are caught off guard, loss of life during an EF-1 tornado can happen.

