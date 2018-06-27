Could a box of steel be your new Kentucky home?

The shipping container home that is under construction will be a model home and Ronald said at some point it will be rented out. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - What if you had the option to move into a home that was affordable, safe and innovative? Would you do it?

Now ask yourself - what if that house was a shipping container? It's an alternative to your typical wood built homes and one is going up in Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood.

It's being built near Logan and East Breckinridge Street. The finished product is not done yet. Construction recently started. Flipping shipping containers into homes is happening around the country. A few years ago, the idea was talked about in the Louisville area and it's finally taking shape.

The shipping container home has been set to go right next door to Marcus Munford.

"It used to be an empty lot," Munford said. "It's different. I've never seen anything like it."

"They are air tight, water tight," Richard Ronald of RJ Ronald Creative Design and Construction said. "Virtually indestructible, 9.5 feet tall, 8 feet wide, 40 feet long. We put together four of them. It makes a 1280 square foot residence."

The shipping containers started off as home to cargo transported around the world. It can be hard to imagine that they could eventually be a place that residents call "home sweet home."

Ronald gave WAVE 3 News Reporter Maira Ansari a tour of what would be the living room, bathroom, and hallway. He's also making an office.

"A lot of young people are doing a live work kind of situation," Ronald said.

Ronald added what's he is working on now will eventually be a three bedroom, one and a half bath home.

"It will have a roof on it but it will be flat roof and trimmed out like a normal house painted," Ronald said.

Also similar to normal houses, there will be walls, windows and flooring. Ronald said he's building the house because he's following his father's footsteps.

"Worked for my father when I was nine years old," Ronald said. "We worked in urban neighborhoods doing non-profit housing."

Ronald said he wants to give housing to people who can't afford a place to live and invest in their community.

"He's proud of it," Munford said.

"It's a labor of love," Ronald said.

It will be a few months before it's all done and people have already started driving by and checking it out.

Munford will be keeping an eye on it too.

"I think it will work out pretty good," Munford said.

The shipping container home that is under construction will be a model home and Ronald said at some point it will be rented out. Prices will start at a non-profit offering and then people can buy them on a sliding scale based on income. Ronald said he wants to build more shipping container homes around the city, even luxury style dwellings.

