Baffert, Bickerstaff lead Kentucky Hall of Fame selections

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Athletic Hall of Fame has selected Triple Crown-winning horse trainer Bob Baffert, veteran NBA coach and executive Bernie Bickerstaff and breeders Ken and Sarah Ramsey for its seven-member class.

Others recognized Wednesday for their contributions to sports in Kentucky and nationally are former University of Kentucky and NFL offensive lineman Sam Ball; Louisville Trinity High School football coach Bob Beatty and late motocross great Nicky Hayden. Induction is Aug. 22 at the Muhammad Ali Center.

Baffert, an Arizona native and racing Hall of Famer, recently earned his second Triple Crown in four years and fifth Kentucky Derby win with unbeaten colt Justify. Bickerstaff, from Benham, Kentucky, has two NBA championships during a 33-year career as a head coach, assistant or executive. He is currently a Cleveland Cavaliers scout.

