Police: Driver who jumped out of moving car and ran into home arrested after standoff

After about four hours, Adam Ball surrendered to police and was arrested. (Source: LMDC)

When the suspect ran into a house, SWAT was called. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The stand off started around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police arrested a man after a standoff at a home in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

Around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, police tried to pull over a car in that area when the driver jumped out of the car while it was still moving.

Officer chased the man until he ran into a home in the 1100 block of Tennessee, near the intersection of Lindbergh Drive.

Police surrounded the home and called for backup. LMPD's SWAT team arrived.

Several residents of the house walked out on their own and were secured by officers. The last woman crawled out a bathroom window and ran to police, a spokesman for LMPD said.

Once the suspect was the only one left in the house, police tried to make contact with him several times. A standoff lasted for hours.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, LMPD confirmed via Twitter that the subject was in custody.

Success. Swat has one in custody. No injuries. — LMPD (@LMPD) June 27, 2018

The man surrendered himself to police and was arrested.

Adam Ball, 31, faces a long list of charges including fleeing police and theft of an automobile. He also had at least one felony warrant out for his arrest.

Ball will be in court on June 28. He's being held on a $35,000 cash bond.

