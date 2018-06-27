Wanted subject in LMPD custody after stand-off at Louisville home

When LMPD discovered a subject was barricaded in the home, SWAT was called. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The incident happened around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro Police have made an arrest after a stand-off at a Louisville home.

Around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday police responded to a home in the 1100 block of Tennessee, near the intersection of Lindbergh Drive.

Police said the wanted subject had been involved in a foot chase with officers and hid inside the home.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, LMPD confirmed via Twitter that the subject was in custody.

Success. Swat has one in custody. No injuries. — LMPD (@LMPD) June 27, 2018

Police have not released the subject's identity or detailed why they were wanted.

