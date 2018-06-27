Wanted subject in LMPD custody after stand-off at Louisville home

Around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday police responded to a home in the 1100 block of Tennessee, near the intersection of Lindbergh Drive.More >>
Around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday police responded to a home in the 1100 block of Tennessee, near the intersection of Lindbergh Drive.More >>
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued its final report after surveying damage from a confirmed tornado that touched down in Jefferson and Oldham Counties on Tuesday.More >>
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued its final report after surveying damage from a confirmed tornado that touched down in Jefferson and Oldham Counties on Tuesday.More >>
A redacted report has been released summarizing the investigation into how the city handled allegations of sexual abuse within the Louisville Metro Police Department's Explorer Program.More >>
A redacted report has been released summarizing the investigation into how the city handled allegations of sexual abuse within the Louisville Metro Police Department's Explorer Program.More >>
Residents along Westport Road near Murphy Lane awoke Wednesday morning to the sounds of wood chippers as clean up from yesterday's storms continued.More >>
Residents along Westport Road near Murphy Lane awoke Wednesday morning to the sounds of wood chippers as clean up from yesterday's storms continued.More >>
An alternative to your typical wood built homes is going up in Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood near Logan and East Breckinridge Street.More >>
An alternative to your typical wood built homes is going up in Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood near Logan and East Breckinridge Street.More >>