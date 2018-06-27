LMPD Youth Explorer investigation: No cover up of sexual abuse, but 'mistakes were made'

The investigation into how the city handled the LMPD Explorer sex scandal found there was no "massive cover up." (Source: WAVE 3 News file photo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A redacted report has been released summarizing the investigation into how the city handled allegations of sexual abuse within the Louisville Metro Police Department's Explorer Program.

After a special meeting on Wednesday afternoon, Louisville Metro Council members voted to release that report to the public.

The final vote was 21 yes and 5 not voting.

In the conclusion of the report, investigators wrote the following:

"Our review leads us to conclude that mistakes were made and police was not rigidly followed. We also reviewed the work of many LMPD officers striving mightily to do the right thing in the right way. While we do not believe that there was, as some have asserted, a massive cover up of misconduct in the senior ranks of the LMPD, there are lessons to be learned from this episode. We hope that our work will contribute to that learning."

Metro Council voted to hire a law firm to investigate the city's response to allegations of sexual abuse, and to try to ultimately find out who knew what, when.

On Tuesday, former U.S. Attorney Kerry Harvey shared the 90-page report from his more than year-long investigation into allegations that two LMPD officers, now no longer with the force, sexually abused young, aspiring officers in a mentoring program called the Explorers.

Allegations of sexual abuse led to criminal charges against those former officers who were mentors in the program -- Kenneth Betts and Brandon Wood.

In April of 2017, a grand jury indicted Betts and Wood.

Wood was indicted on seven counts of sex abuse. Betts was indicted on charges of first and third-degree sodomy.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed against the men, in addition to criminal charges.

Betts resigned from LMPD back in 2014, after an investigation into sex-abuse allegations against him the previous year. LMPD Chief Steve Conrad halted that investigation once Betts resigned.

The case was re-opened in 2016 when Wood was accused of sexually abusing young Explorer candidates.

Other officers have been linked to wrongdoing in the case, but Betts and Wood face the most serious accusations.

Louisville Metro Council President David James, himself a former LMPD officer, has been outspoken about the department's handling of the investigation, particularly Conrad's decision to close it in 2014. James is the one who pushed for Wednesday's special meeting to review Harvey's Explorer report.

Mayor Greg Fischer also has faced criticism in the case, including accusations that he was slow-footed to take it seriously before he tapped Harvey to investigate.

